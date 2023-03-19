Editors Note: Tennessee Highway Patrol has updated the information to state that the crash did not result in a fatality. Franklin Police are investigating the crash.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was injured in a crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Williamson County.

According to the TDOT Smartway Map, the crash was reported just after 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near mile marker 61.

At least one person was injured in the crash and cause of the crash remains under investigation. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

The southbound lanes of I-65 remain closed early Sunday morning as officers investigated the scene. All southbound lanes have since fully reopened.

News 2 has reached to Franklin Police Department for any additional details regarding the crash.

No other information was immediately released.