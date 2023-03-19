Editors Note: Tennessee Highway Patrol has updated the information to state that the crash did not result in a fatality. Franklin Police are investigating the crash.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was injured in a crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Williamson County.
According to the TDOT Smartway Map, the crash was reported just after 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near mile marker 61.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
At least one person was injured in the crash and cause of the crash remains under investigation. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.
The southbound lanes of I-65 remain closed early Sunday morning as officers investigated the scene. All southbound lanes have since fully reopened.
News 2 has reached to Franklin Police Department for any additional details regarding the crash.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.