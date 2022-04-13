LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Lebanon are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Wednesday.

The Lebanon Police Department says officers were dispatched to Wilson Avenue after gunfire was reported in the area. Area schools were also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police reported one person was shot and their condition is unknown at this time. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Nissan Altima or Chevy Mailbu, heading westbound on the bypass. No description on the suspect(s) was released.

Those involved in the shooting are not believed to still be in the area and do not pose any immediate danger or threat to the public, according to police.