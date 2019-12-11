1 injured in Lawrenceburg apartment fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators in Lawrenceburg are working to figure out what ignited an apartment fire Tuesday evening that injured one person.

Lawrenceburg firefighters responded around 5:15 p.m. to a reported fire with burn injuries at Pine Bluff Apartments on Bluff Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they said they located a two-story, eight unit apartment complex with heavy fire in one of the lower units.

According to the Lawrenceburg Fire Department, one person was found with burn injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The extent of the injuries was not released.

The fire was reportedly contained to the unit where it originated.