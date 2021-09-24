1 injured in I-65 collision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a crash on I-65 that happened Friday morning leaving one person injured.

The collision occurred at 3:00 a.m. this morning in the southbound lanes near Harding Place and Armory Drive.

Metro Police say a female driver stalled in the middle of the interstate without her headlights on.

The other driver involved in the collision did not see her car and crashed into it.

The female driver was transported to Saint Thomas for minor injuries, and the other driver was not injured nor transported.

Traffic was redirected to left lane travel only but has since reopened.