1 injured in house fire near Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment after a house fire near Nashville International Airport Monday morning.

Firefighters responded around 9:50 a.m. to a reported fire on Dabbs Avenue near I-40 and Briley Parkway.

According to the fire department, one person was transported from the scene to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

