NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in a house fire on Hart Lane Thursday afternoon.

The Nashville Fire Department says crews arrived on scene and were able to extinguish the fire. One occupant had to be taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

A portion of Hart Lane is blocked off and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The fire department says crews are performing salvage and overhaul at the house.