1 injured in Dickson County house fire

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was transported to a hospital with burns after a weekend house fire in Dickson County.

According to Dickson County Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded Sunday evening to a structure fire in the 6200 block of Old Highway 48 North.

When crews arrived, they said there was smoke coming from the residence and they located a person outside who had suffered burns. That person was transported to a hospital for treatment, but the extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

