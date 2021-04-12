1 injured in crash at Midtown intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash at a Midtown intersection early Monday morning.

First responders arrived at the scene of the collision on Broadway and 17th Avenue South just before 1:30 a.m.

Nashville firefighters said one vehicle was traveling south on 17th Avenue South, when the driver entered the intersection and T-boned another car heading east on Broadway.

The driver of the T-boned car was trapped inside the vehicle, according to the fire department.

Nashville firefighters said the driver was rescued from the car and transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

No additional information was immediately released.