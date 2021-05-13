1 injured during apparent home invasion in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was transported to a Nashville hospital after being injured during an apparent home invasion in Goodlettsville Thursday morning.

Goodlettsville police said they responded around 7:30 a.m. to a reported robbery at a residence on Canton Court, which is off Conference Drive.

Neighbors reported hearing several gunshots fired in the area of the home.

One person was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with unknown injuries, according to officers.

Police said this appeared to be a home invasion robbery, but they were continuing to investigate.

No additional information was immediately released.