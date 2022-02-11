MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was injured in a house fire that happened in Maury County Wednesday night.

According to the Maury County Fire Department (MCFD), the fire happened in the Elk Ridge Road area around 10:30 p.m. The homeowner saw flames in the master bedroom and managed to escape with minor burns, officials reported.

When Maury County firefighters arrived on the scene, they said they saw black smoke coming out of the attic. Conditions reportedly changed quickly when firefighters entered the home.





Fire crews responded to a house fire in Maury County Wednesday night. (Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

“Heavy fire began blowing over the head of interior crews and out of the bedroom window,” MCFD reported.

The Mount Pleasant and Summertown Fire Departments were also called. Officials said firefighters were able to contain the fire to the primary bedroom, leaving minimal damage to the rest of the home.