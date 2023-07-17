RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was injured after a work-related incident at the Nissan complex in Smyrna Monday morning.

Medical crews were dispatched to the location at 200 Sam Griffin Road around 9 a.m.

Nissan’s corporate communications released a statement, which reads:

We can confirm that a supplier-partner employee was transported to a local hospital Monday morning due to a work-related incident. Our thoughts are with the individual, his family and the medical personnel caring for him. The safety and well-being of our team members continues to be Nissan’s top priority.

No additional information was immediately released.