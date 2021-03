PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person has died after a crash involving a semi and an SUV in Portland Tuesday morning.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said the two vehicles collided around 10:15 a.m. on U.S. 31W at Highway 109, not far from the Kentucky state line.

Troopers said the crash was fatal, but did not provide any additional information.

Highway 31W is shut down northbound and is expected to reopen to traffic around 1 p.m.