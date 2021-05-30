1 injured after boat catches fire near gas pumps at Hermitage Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured after a boat caught on fire at the Walmart in Hermitage.
The Nashville Fire Department says crews responded to the Walmart located on Andrew Jackson Parkway for a report of a vehicle fire. When crews arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from a boat which was at the Walmart’s gas pumps.
NFD says the fire is contained and one patient was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.
Fire investigators have been requested to investigate the cause of the fire.