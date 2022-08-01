ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning in Antioch.
Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Bell Road just after 2:30 a.m. in response to a shooting call at the Mapco.
According to Metro police, when officers arrived on scene they discovered one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officials say before the shooting, the victim was involved in an altercation at a homeless tent on Mt. View Road.
The extent of the victim’s injuries remains unknown at this time. No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.