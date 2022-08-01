ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning in Antioch.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Bell Road just after 2:30 a.m. in response to a shooting call at the Mapco.

According to Metro police, when officers arrived on scene they discovered one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials say before the shooting, the victim was involved in an altercation at a homeless tent on Mt. View Road.

The extent of the victim’s injuries remains unknown at this time. No other information was immediately released.