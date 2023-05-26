FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured and a family of seven is displaced as a result of an apartment fire in Franklin.

The Franklin Fire Department said crews responded to the Whitney Franklin apartment complex on Magnolia Drive just after 4 p.m. Friday after a maintenance worker called 911. When crews arrived, they saw heavy black smoke coming from an open door of a unit on the ground floor.

According to officials, the family was not home when the fire started and discovered it when they returned to the apartment. A maintenance worker who went to the unit to help the family with a maintenance issue was with them as they opened the door and were met with thick, black smoke.

The fire department said one person in the group was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and limited damage to just two of the 10 units. In addition to the apartment where the fire started, an unrented unit next to it was also damaged, according to investigators.

Authorities said the American Red Cross is currently assisting the family

According to officials, firefighters found a smoke alarm disabled with duct tape in the apartment.

The fire department said nuisance alarms often cause people to disable their smoke detectors, which can be deadly.

Anyone experiencing nuisance alarms may need to relocate or replace their alarms. The fire department advises you to install smoke alarms away from the kitchen to prevent nuisance alarms. The alarms should be at least 10 feet from a cooking appliance.

Officials recommend photoelectric smoke alarms be installed near the kitchen and bathrooms to reduce nuisance alarms.