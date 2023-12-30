DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dickson County authorities are investigating a weekend road rage incident where shots were fired along Interstate 40.

According to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies responded to the Shell gas station at exit 172 along Highway 46 South on Saturday, Dec. 30 in reference to a road rage incident involving gunfire on I-40 West.

When authorities arrived, they said they found all of the individuals involved and took one person into custody.

Based on the preliminary investigation, shots were fired from both of the vehicles involved in the incident, but only one person was hit, officials said. That individual is reportedly being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Natchez Trace Medical Center.

No additional details have been released about Saturday’s incident, which is still under investigation.