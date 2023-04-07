MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect is in custody after allegedly firing shots in a McDonald’s parking lot in Mt. Juliet.

According to Mt. Juliet police, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the McDonald’s located in the 100 block of N. Mt. Juliet Road.

Two men who did not know each other reportedly got into an argument, which led to one of the men firing shots at the other’s vehicle. When officers arrived on scene, witnesses gave them directions to the area near the Dodge dealership where they found the suspect and took him into custody, according to police.

Authorities said no injuries were reported and investigators are working to speak with the victim, who has been identified.

Police detectives are responding to the scene to gather evidence.

No other information was released.