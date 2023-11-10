MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police were called out to a Mt. Juliet shopping center Friday evening after a fight reportedly led to a shooting.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 6:04 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 that officers were responding to a report of a shooting at Providence Marketplace. Community members were urged to avoid the area while authorities handled the incident near Target.

Less than 10 minutes later, the department wrote, “The shooting incident in Providence MktPlc is no longer active.”

Based on the preliminary investigation, officials said the incident was the result of a fight between two people.

Police said one shooter is in custody, but there is no word on that person’s identity or potential charges.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Friday evening’s incident.