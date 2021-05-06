Man taken into custody after SWAT situation in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after a SWAT situation involving a car parked outside of the Hill Detention Center in downtown Nashville Thursday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department said they responded around 7:30 a.m. to the old jail on 2nd Avenue North at Gay Street for a report of “a man down.”

When firefighters arrived, they said they found an “unresponsive” man in a vehicle parked on the sidewalk outside of the building.

“There were items in plain sight that required crews to request [police]” to the scene, according to the department.

While News 2 was on the scene, the Metro police Special Response Tactical Unit arrived.

The SRT made announcements over a loud speaker for the driver to exit to vehicle, but when he did not, a flash bang was heard and a man was pulled from the vehicle.

That man, whose name has not been released, was put on the ground and placed in handcuffs. He was then placed in the back of a police cruiser.

Officers were seen searching the man’s vehicle, but police have not said what they found.

News 2 has reached out to Metro police for additional information.