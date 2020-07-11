1 in critical condition following Montgomery County shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot Friday.

It happened around 10:30 p.m in the 1300 block of Gip Manning Road.

Authorities said a 22-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital. He is in critical condition.

Investigators said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with more information can call Investigator Tim Adair at 931-648-0611 or Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS (8477).

