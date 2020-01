HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The driver of a tractor-trailer was injured after the vehicle overturned on I-40 Thursday morning.

The crash in Humphreys County was reported around 3:00 a.m. near mile marker 138.

It closed the westbound right lane for several hours.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the tractor-trailer was traveling west on I-40 when it went off the right side of the roadway, hit the guardrail, and overturned.