1 hospitalized following semi crash into Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was hospitalized after driving his semi into a Nashville home.

It happened on Hansrote Court Wednesday afternoon.

Police told News 2 the driver of the semi was taken to Vanderbilt. Nobody inside of the home was hurt. Currently, officials believe a medical emergency led the driver to crash.

Neighbors told News 2 that the driver lost control and landed on the side of the house. He ran over a brick mailbox in the process. Damage to the home is mostly in one corner.

