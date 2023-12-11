SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was hospitalized after a fire sparked at a campground in Sumner County.

The fire was reported at the Shady Cove Campground in Castilian Springs on Sunday, Dec. 10.

According to the Southeast Community Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the campgrounds to respond to reports of a camper that was on fire.

Upon arrival, fire personnel discovered that the fire had spread to two additional campers due to the wind and close proximity of the initial fire.

Fire officials reported that one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were sustained during the blaze.

Several stations including the Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department, Gallatin Fire Department, and Sumner County EMS all responded to the scene.

The Southeast Community Fire Department said they’re “thoughts and prayers are with the burn victim, those who lost their property and all affected by the tornado this weekend.”

The fire remains under investigation by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office. No other information was released.