1 employee tests positive for COVID-19 at athletic complex in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Staff of Centennial Sportsplex told News 2 one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee has not been at work since Tuesday. Officials said they got their test results back over the weekend.

Officials released the following statement:

All staff have been following all CDC guidelines (wearing masks, social distancing, sanitizing the facility, being screened as soon as they report to work). The facility continues to be sanitized every two hours and interactions between patrons/pool staff are extremely limited, if they have any contact at all. We have 6ft markers/tape around out guard chairs to distance patron and employee interaction. We also have limited our pool hours since phase 1 to ensure proper sanitizing. Patrons are also required to wear mask while out of the water, and we have the plexiglass barrier surrounding the front desk where patrons get screened/checked in. Jackie Jones, Superintendent of Community Affairs

