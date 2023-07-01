MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway following a deadly crash involving two vehicles driving in opposite directions along a Macon County road Friday night.

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) told News 2 the first vehicle was heading north on State Route 10 when it crossed the center line and hit the second vehicle, which was traveling south, in the southbound lane.

According to officials, the driver of the first vehicle was killed, but the driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

Authorities said they cannot share any additional details about the crash until they track down the next of kin for the driver who died.