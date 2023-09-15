WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has identified the two people who died following a head-on collision along Interstate 840 in Wilson County Thursday afternoon.

According to THP’s crash report, a 2007 Jeep Laredo was heading eastbound on I-840 it crossed a median at mile marker 69 and hit a westbound 2002 Chevy Suburban, killing the Jeep’s passenger and the Chevy’s driver.

“Words can’t describe it. It’s something I won’t forget,” Cherrie Williams told News 2.

Williams said she was driving along I-840 on Thursday, Sept. 14 when she saw the Jeep veer into the middle of the road and crash into the Chevy.

“It was just instinct,” Williams said.

She reportedly ran to the Jeep first and tried to render aid to the passenger — identified by THP as 52-year-old Kenya Moore of Tennessee — but it was too late. Meanwhile, the Jeep’s driver was conscious and taken to the hospital, according to Williams.

Williams said two dogs were also in the Jeep at the time of the collision. However, only Miss Minnie survived.

“Whenever [the driver] gets better, we can get her back with him,” Williams said.

The witness said the least she can do is take care of Miss Minnie until the Jeep’s driver is out of the hospital.

“I’m sure he’s very attached to her, and so for him to pick up the pieces and move forward, she’s going to be a big part of that,” Williams explained.

As for the driver of the Chevy, THP identified him as 75-year-old David Daugherty of Florida. According to Williams, witnesses at the scene tried everything they could to save Daugherty, but he didn’t survive.

“At the end of the day, we’re all human, we all need help, so…you jump in, you help, you do what you can do,” Williams said.

THP told News 2 Thursday afternoon’s incident is still under investigation, but charges are pending against the 75-year-old Tennessean who was driving the Jeep.

There is no word on the nature of the injuries he sustained in the crash, but authorities confirmed he is in stable condition.