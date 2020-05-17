1 dead, Murfreesboro police investigate weekend shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police said one person is dead after a shooting on Sunday.

Officials said it happened in the 700 block of East Northfield Blvd around 5:00 a.m. in Murfreesboro.

Officers were called to the scene due to a report of an unresponsive man.

Officials said they found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound behind a duplex.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active investigation.

