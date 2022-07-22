ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and a suspect is on the run following a shooting in Antioch.
It happened at the Thorntons gas station off Bell Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Once police arrived at the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police do not yet have any information on possible suspects.
This is an ongoing investigation.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.