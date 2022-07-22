ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and a suspect is on the run following a shooting in Antioch.

It happened at the Thorntons gas station off Bell Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Once police arrived at the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police do not yet have any information on possible suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.