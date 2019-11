LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN)– La Vergne Fire Rescue Department officials say one person is dead after an accident in Rutherford County Wednesday night.

Crews say a victim was trapped inside a car when they got there.

The recovery mission required them to try a number of maneuvers and use different skills.

Rescue efforts did not end up saving the victim’s life.

