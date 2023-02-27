MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a crash in Montgomery County Monday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 149 and Palmyra Road, closing the highway.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash involved two cars and one person died as a result.

Both lanes of Highway 149 at Palmyra Road will be closed until about 1 p.m. while the THP continues their investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.