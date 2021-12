MCEWEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a crash in Humphrey’s County.

It happened on Highway 70 in McEwen Wednesday around 4:40 p.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a vehicle crashed near Hudgins Lanes.

The driver, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastern lane of Highway 70 was closed in the area as authorities investigated.