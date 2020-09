DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department officials told News 2 one person was killed in a Dickson County crash.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. on Highway 48 South. Several agencies responded to the crash.

Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department officials told News 2 they believe a motorcycle and SUV were involved.

THP is leading the investigation. News 2 reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.