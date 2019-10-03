Driver killed in crash on I-24 in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several lanes of I-24 eastbound in South Nashville were closed Thursday morning following a fatal crash.

According to Metro police, a car crashed into the back of a semi along the interstate near Haywood Lane around 3:45 a.m. At least one person was killed in the crash, officers said.

Only one lane of the interstate was open as the Metro police fatal team worked its investigation.

(Photo: WKRN)

The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimated all lanes of I-24 eastbound would reopen around 8 a.m.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.