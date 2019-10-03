Driver killed in crash on I-24 in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several lanes of I-24 eastbound in South Nashville were closed Thursday morning following a fatal crash.
According to Metro police, a car crashed into the back of a semi along the interstate near Haywood Lane around 3:45 a.m. At least one person was killed in the crash, officers said.
Only one lane of the interstate was open as the Metro police fatal team worked its investigation.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimated all lanes of I-24 eastbound would reopen around 8 a.m.
No other information has been released.
