SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Robertson County.

It happened in Springfield around 3 p.m. Monday.

The crash appeared to be between a truck and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was fully beneath the truck when News 2’s crew arrived at the scene.

Highway 431 was backed up as officials worked to clear the scene, but the roadway has fully reopened since.

There is no word on the identity of the victim or what led up to the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.