WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old woman was killed in Wednesday night’s severe storms that hit Williamson County, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP said around 4:30 p.m. Laurel Flaherty was driving on Old Natchez Trace in Fairview when a large tree fell on top of her SUV.

Flaherty was from Massachusetts.

Williamson County Emergency Management initially responded to the scene but said THP has taken over the investigation.

A line of severe storms battered areas of Middle Tennessee with Fairview being one of the areas receiving the brunt of it. Several reports of damage, downed trees, powerlines, were made from that area.