SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a crash in Williamson County.

It happened on I-65 near Spring Hill around 4 p.m.

Authorities say the crash involved a dump truck and a passenger vehicle.

There is no word on what led up to the crash or the identity of the victim.

Both directions of I-65 were closed shortly after the collision, but the southbound lanes have since reopened.