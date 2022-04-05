ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a shooting in Antioch.
It happened Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Richards Road.
Police have not yet released many details, but say an adult male was killed in the shooting.
There are currently no suspects in custody.
This is an active investigation.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.