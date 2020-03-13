1 dead after vehicle fire in Maury County

1  of  21
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was found dead after crews extinguished a vehicle fire in Maury County.

According to the Maury County Fire Department, units were dispatch to a fire around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Hampshire Pike near the Lewis County line.

Firefighters found a vehicle off the roadway that was fully engulfed in flames. When the fire was put out, one person was found dead inside the vehicle.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

