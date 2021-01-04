1 dead after truck fire in Old Hickory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead after a pick-up truck caught fire at an intersection in Old Hickory Monday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department responded around 9:30 a.m. to Granwood Boulevard and Old Hickory Boulevard for a report of a truck on fire with someone inside.

When crews arrived, they said they saw a Ford F250 with a flatbed trailer that was in flames.

Firefighters said they located a body inside the truck.

The fire department is urging drivers to use an alternate route as the scene will be active “for a while.”

No additional information was immediately released.