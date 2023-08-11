DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A person is dead after a traffic stop along Interstate 40 in Dickson County early Friday morning.
The situation began just after midnight in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 172.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
The traffic stop involved an officer with the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force in Dickson County.
The ramp was closed but reopened to traffic just after 6 a.m.
No additional information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.