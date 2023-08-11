DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A person is dead after a traffic stop along Interstate 40 in Dickson County early Friday morning.

The situation began just after midnight in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 172.

(Photo: WKRN)

The traffic stop involved an officer with the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force in Dickson County.

The ramp was closed but reopened to traffic just after 6 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.