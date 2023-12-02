ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked off Interstate 65 North in Robertson County, according to officials.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) posted on X — formerly known as Twitter — just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, saying, “Terrible crash on I65 N @mm 117 in Robertson Co. has the interstate shut down.”

At 2:20 p.m., TDOT’s SmartWay map was showing all northbound travel lanes and shoulders blocked on I-65 at exit 117, near State Route 52 between Orlinda and Portland, with traffic backed up for several miles.

As of 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2023, the SmartWay map shows traffic delays from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Robertson County. (Source: TDOT)

However, by 3:30 p.m., the SmartWay map was updated to say only the right shoulder was closed at mile marker 117 on I-65 North, allowing much of the traffic congestion to clear up.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2023, the SmartWay map shows a drop in traffic delays from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Robertson County. (Source: TDOT)

In a statement to News 2, Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed there was one fatality from the crash, which troopers are currently investigating.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding this incident.