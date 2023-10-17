LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a domestic-related shooting in Lawrenceburg early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at a home on Hayes Avenue.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported one person was killed in the shooting, which investigators believe stemmed from a domestic incident inside the home.

One person has been taken into custody and there is no danger to the public.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

No additional information was immediately released.