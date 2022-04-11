CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a crash in Hickman County.

It happened on Orton Circle, just before 12 p.m. Monday.

THP officials say a semi overturned going westbound in the area. The driver — 60-year-old David Lester Boughton of Ohio — died after the truck rolled onto its top.

Just down the road, another vehicle overturned in the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 later on Monday.

The two crashes led to major backups in the area throughout the day, but the roads have since reopened.