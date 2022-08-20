ETHRIDGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Ethridge say one person has died after they became stuck inside a grain silo Saturday morning in Lawrence County.

Crews from Ethridge Fire and Rescue were dispatched to an incident involving a grain bin around 10:16 a.m. on Dooley Road.

Once on scene, crews discovered the body of one patient who was trapped inside the grain bin. Emergency personnel with the Etheridge Fire Department, Lawrenceburg Fire and Ethridge Police Department were able to recover the body.

The identity of the victim or details regarding what caused them to become trapped inside the grain bin has not been released at this time.

No other information was immediately released.