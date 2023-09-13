DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a person was found deceased following an overnight fire in DeKalb County.

Crews were called to Riverwatch Trace just after 2 a.m. to respond to reports of a structure that was fully engulfed on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that the structure and vehicles outside were both up in flames.

The DeKalb County Fire Department said fire personnel were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire.

According to the fire department, one person died in the fire. The victim’s identity and the cause of the fire was not immediately provided.

Multiple units responded the scene, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Fire Investigation Division. The incident remains under investigation.

Additional details were not immediately released.