1 dead after fire at wooded area in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead after a fire at what appears to be a homeless camp.

The Nashville Fire Department says crews responded to reports of a person being on fire in an outside area.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a fire in a wooded area. The fire department says witnesses told their crews one person was using a 70-pound propane tank in their tent and the tank exploded.

At the time the 911 call went out, they were unable to get the person out of the burning tent as the tent was still on fire.

The fire department says crews have found the tank, which appears to be completely discharged, but conflicts with statements from witnesses saying the tank exploded.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and found one person dead.

Fire investigators along with Metro police are investigating to determine what caused the fire.