1 dead after fiery crash on interstate ramp in Berry Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a fiery crash that killed one person on the Interstate 440 exit ramp to Interstate 65 in Berry Hill early Thursday morning.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 5:45 a.m. on I-440 westbound at the exit ramp.

One person was pronounced dead as a result of the collision, according to police.

The exit ramp was shut down following the crash, but the Tennessee Department of Transportation did not have an estimate on when it would reopen to traffic.

No additional information was immediately released.