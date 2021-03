NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a fiery crash involving a semi tractor trailer in Bellevue early Friday morning.

Crews responded around 12:15 a.m. to the crash on Old Hickory Boulevard at Tolbert Road.

Metro police said the semi and a car collided, causing the car to catch fire with one person trapped inside. The person in the car did not survive, officers said.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.