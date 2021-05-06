1 dead after crash on I-24 in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 24 was closed for hours in South Nashville early Thursday morning as police investigated a fatal crash.

Metro police said the crash, which involved two vehicles, was reported just after midnight in the eastbound lanes of I-24 at I-440.

One person was killed as a result of the collision, according to officers.

No additional information was immediately released about the circumstances of the crash.

All eastbound lanes of I-24 reopened around 3:30 a.m.