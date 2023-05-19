ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after at least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 24 in Robertson County Friday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 18 around 6:30 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the single-vehicle crash.

The roadway is partially blocked while the THP processes the crash site.

No additional information was immediately released.